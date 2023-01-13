Cavaliers add fan favorite Anderson Varejao to front office

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anderson Varejao is back with the Cavaliers.

Varejao, 40, was named a full-time player development consultant and global ambassador, general manager Koby Altman announced Friday.

“Andy embodies all that the city of Cleveland stands for and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience, leadership and character back into the Cleveland Cavaliers family,” said Altman. “His infectious work ethic and commitment to our community have earned him his rightful place in the fabric of this organization and all of Northeast Ohio, and his impact on the game internationally will benefit our global outreach. We are thrilled to welcome Andy and his family back fulltime to the Cavaliers.”

Varejao played 14 NBA seasons, 13 in Cleveland.

He’s one of only seven Cavs with 4,000 career points and 4,000 career rebounds.

“I am thrilled and honored once again to be a formal part of the Cavaliers family,” said Varejão. “This is a unique opportunity to start a new chapter of my life with the team I love and in the city I love. I want to thank Dan Gilbert, Koby and Nic for welcoming me and my family back to Northeast Ohio with open arms. I am truly excited to be back here where it all started and contribute to growing the game of basketball in areas that hold a meaningful place in my heart.”

The Cavaliers will honor Varejão with a special presentation and video tribute at halftime of the Cavs vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday, January 21.

