2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cavaliers add fan favorite Anderson Varejao to front office

Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, takes a free throw shot against the...
Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, takes a free throw shot against the Denver Nuggets in the first quarter of an NBA basketball game in Denver on Friday, Nov. 7, 2014. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)(David Zalubowski | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:25 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Anderson Varejao is back with the Cavaliers.

Varejao, 40, was named a full-time player development consultant and global ambassador, general manager Koby Altman announced Friday.

“Andy embodies all that the city of Cleveland stands for and beyond, and we couldn’t be more excited to bring his experience, leadership and character back into the Cleveland Cavaliers family,” said Altman. “His infectious work ethic and commitment to our community have earned him his rightful place in the fabric of this organization and all of Northeast Ohio, and his impact on the game internationally will benefit our global outreach. We are thrilled to welcome Andy and his family back fulltime to the Cavaliers.”

Varejao played 14 NBA seasons, 13 in Cleveland.

He’s one of only seven Cavs with 4,000 career points and 4,000 career rebounds.

“I am thrilled and honored once again to be a formal part of the Cavaliers family,” said Varejão. “This is a unique opportunity to start a new chapter of my life with the team I love and in the city I love. I want to thank Dan Gilbert, Koby and Nic for welcoming me and my family back to Northeast Ohio with open arms. I am truly excited to be back here where it all started and contribute to growing the game of basketball in areas that hold a meaningful place in my heart.”

The Cavaliers will honor Varejão with a special presentation and video tribute at halftime of the Cavs vs. Milwaukee Bucks game on Saturday, January 21.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney,...
Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to former Browns teammate Myles Garrett
FILE - Southern California tailback Charles White carries against Michigan during the Rose Bowl...
Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
New England Patriots
Patriots will hold the Mayo
FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left,...
Former Cleveland Browns player ‘improving’ after saving his kids from drowning, family says