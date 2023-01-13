2 Strong 4 Bullies
Chubb nominated for FedEx Ground Player of the Year

Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a run away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety...
Cleveland Browns running back Nick Chubb (24) breaks a run away from Pittsburgh Steelers safety Miles Killebrew (28) during the second half an NFL football game, Monday, Jan. 3, 2022, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:09 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nick Chubb is considered one of the best running backs in the NFL, and now he is up for a prestigious award. Chubb is a finalist for the FedEx Ground Player of the Year Award.

Chubb ran for a career-high 1,525 rushing yards and 12 touchdowns in 2022. It is not the first time he’s been up for the award. He was also a finalist in 2019 and 2021.

Fans can vote online for the Browns running back. He is joined by Raiders RB Josh Jacobs and Titans RB Derrick Henry as this year’s nominees.

