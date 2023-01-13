2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland, Bratenahl officers plead not guilty to charges

By Alec Sapolin, Brian Duffy and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 12:08 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland police issued arrest warrants Thursday for two officers after separate incidents of suspects, allegedly, being assaulted in handcuffs, both pleaded not guilty Friday morning.

The Cleveland Municipal Court charged Dennis Meehan, a former Cleveland police officer working for the Bratenahl Police Department, with two counts of assault, dereliction of duty and unlawful restraint on Jan. 12, according to court documents obtained by 19 News. The charges follow an incident on Oct. 19, 2021.

Dennis Meehan
Dennis Meehan(Source: Bratenahl Police Department)

Meehan joined the Cleveland Police Department in 2017, and left in 2022 for the Bratenahl Police Department.

The Cleveland Municipal Court also charged Kevin Warnock, a current detective in the Cleveland Division of Police’s Gang Impact Unit, with assault and dereliction of duty, documents say. The charges stem from a separate incident on June 15, 2021.

Kevin Warnock, circa 2013
Kevin Warnock, circa 2013(Source: Cleveland Police Department)

Warnock joined the Cleveland Police Department in 2012.

Below is a statement from Bratenahl police:

“On Thursday, January 12th, 2023, the Bratenahl Police Department became aware of criminal charges filed against a Village of Bratenahl Police Officer in Cleveland Municipal Court. The alleged incident occurred prior to the Officer’s employment with the Village of Bratenahl. The Officer was immediately placed on administrative leave pending an internal review. We are currently gathering information regarding the allegations.

19 News also reached out to the Cleveland Division of Police for comment.

Bond for both officers was set at $10,000, with their first pre-trial hearings scheduled for February.

Warnock’s pre-trial is set for February 15 at 9 a.m.

Meehan’s pre-trial is set for February 22 at 10 a.m.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

