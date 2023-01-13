Cleveland man dies from suspected homicide, police say
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:12 AM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Cleveland man died from a suspected homicide on Friday morning, according to the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical center.
The University Hospitals Cleveland Hospitals said that Daquan Dix’s death is a suspected homicide.
The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Dix was taken to University Hospital from 10908 Grandview Ave. in a private vehicle.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
