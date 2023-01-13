Cleveland man dies from suspected homicide, police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 24-year-old Cleveland man died from a suspected homicide on Friday morning, according to the University Hospitals Cleveland Medical center.

The University Hospitals Cleveland Hospitals said that Daquan Dix’s death is a suspected homicide.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner said Dix was taken to University Hospital from 10908 Grandview Ave. in a private vehicle.

This is a developing story.

