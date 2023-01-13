2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police investigate suspected Broadway-Slavic Village homicide

Cleveland police investigate suspected Broadway-Slavic Village homicide
Cleveland police investigate suspected Broadway-Slavic Village homicide(Vic Gideon)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:42 AM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a suspected homicide in the cities Bradway-Slavic Village neighborhood Thursday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office, Joron Crawford, 39, was found dead in the 4000 block of East 68th Street.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to Cleveland police.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Police sirens (Generic photo)
Cleveland man dies from suspected homicide, police say
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers