Cleveland police investigate suspected Broadway-Slavic Village homicide

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating a suspected homicide in the cities Bradway-Slavic Village neighborhood Thursday.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s office, Joron Crawford, 39, was found dead in the 4000 block of East 68th Street.

This is an ongoing investigation, according to Cleveland police.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.