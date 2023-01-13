CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Police Department is searching for two missing teenage girls.

Police say 15-year-old Tynaisha Perry and 15-year-old Samari Ealom have been missing since Jan. 5.

Perry was last seen at Garrett Morgan High School

Perry is described by police as 5′2″ tall, 100 pounds, with a black bob haircut.

Police say Perry was wearing a shiny black bubble coat, a white hat, a black Nike jogging suit, and gray and white Jordan tennis shoes.

Ealom was last seen at West 54th Street, police say.

Cleveland police searching for 2 missing teens (Cleveland Police Department)

Ealom is described by police as 5′3″ tall, 125 pounds, with black braids.

Police say Ealom was last seen wearing black leggings and a black hoodie.

Police believe Perry and Ealom could be together.

Police say Perry could also be in the area of Quincy Gas Station located at 2415 E. 40th St.

If you see Perry or Ealom call the Cleveland Police Department at 216-623-2755.

