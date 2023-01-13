How you can celebrate MLK Day in Northeast Ohio (list)
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Northeast Ohio?
19 News has you covered with free events, celebrations and more.
Visit a museum with free admission for the day:
- Akron Art Museum
- Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Cleveland Botanical Garden
- Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Cleveland History Center
- Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- You can also join their virtual event on Jan. 19 at 6 p.m.
- Cleveland Museum of Art
- Open 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
- Cleveland Museum of Natural History
- Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Great Lakes Science Center
- Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Maltz Museum
- Open 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
- Rock and Roll Hall of Fame
- Open 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Go see the sites that MLK Jr. visited in the area:
- Cuyahoga County released this interactive map of MLK’s connections to the area
Watch the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration by 19 News, Cleveland Public Library:
- There are three chances to watch this 19 News exclusive!
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.