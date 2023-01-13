2 Strong 4 Bullies
How you can celebrate MLK Day in Northeast Ohio (list)

Martin Luther King Jr. Day
Martin Luther King Jr. Day(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 11:49 AM EST
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Northeast Ohio?

19 News has you covered with free events, celebrations and more.

Visit a museum with free admission for the day:

Go see the sites that MLK Jr. visited in the area:

Watch the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration by 19 News, Cleveland Public Library:

  • There are three chances to watch this 19 News exclusive!
19 News airs 38th Annual MLK special
19 News airs 38th Annual MLK special(Source: WOIO)

