How you can celebrate MLK Day in Northeast Ohio (list)

NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Looking for a way to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day in Northeast Ohio?

19 News has you covered with free events, celebrations and more.

Visit a museum with free admission for the day:

Go see the sites that MLK Jr. visited in the area:

Watch the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration by 19 News, Cleveland Public Library:

There are three chances to watch this 19 News exclusive!

19 News airs 38th Annual MLK special (Source: WOIO)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.