Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to former Browns teammate Myles Garrett

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney has apologized to his former Browns teammate Myles Garrett.

Browns’ DE Jadeveon Clowney apologized to Myles Garrett for his comments last week and issued this statement: pic.twitter.com/QTJYO2HK8L — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 13, 2023

Clowney last week told Cleveland.com that the Browns were intentionally giving Garrett better matchups to help the young star’s Hall of Fame resume.

Clowney was sent home by head coach Kevin Stefanski and did not play in the season finale at Pittsburgh.

He’s now a free agent and not expected back in Cleveland.

Garrett last week said he disagreed with Clowney’s comments but had no personal problem with the pass rusher.

Myles Garrett, on Clowney saying the #Browns are more concerned with getting Garrett in the hall of fame than winning games: pic.twitter.com/PWFpc420E8 — Jake Trotter (@Jake_Trotter) January 6, 2023

