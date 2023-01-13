Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to former Browns teammate Myles Garrett
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney has apologized to his former Browns teammate Myles Garrett.
Clowney last week told Cleveland.com that the Browns were intentionally giving Garrett better matchups to help the young star’s Hall of Fame resume.
Clowney was sent home by head coach Kevin Stefanski and did not play in the season finale at Pittsburgh.
He’s now a free agent and not expected back in Cleveland.
Garrett last week said he disagreed with Clowney’s comments but had no personal problem with the pass rusher.
