Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to former Browns teammate Myles Garrett

FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney,...
FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney, right, and Myles Garrett watch during NFL football practice in Berea, Ohio. he Browns will have at least seven new starters on defense — maybe more depending on the package they're in — when the season kicks off Sunday against the Kansas City Chiefs at Arrowhead. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)(David Dermer | AP)
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Jadeveon Clowney has apologized to his former Browns teammate Myles Garrett.

Clowney last week told Cleveland.com that the Browns were intentionally giving Garrett better matchups to help the young star’s Hall of Fame resume.

Clowney was sent home by head coach Kevin Stefanski and did not play in the season finale at Pittsburgh.

He’s now a free agent and not expected back in Cleveland.

Garrett last week said he disagreed with Clowney’s comments but had no personal problem with the pass rusher.

