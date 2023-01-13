Lorain Port Authority purchasing Midway Mall with help from county commissioners

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - Midway Mall in Elyria could soon see a new chapter in its future.

The Lorain County Commissioners has agreed to a $13.9 million loan that will allow the Lorain Port Authority to buy the mall.

Commissioner David Moore said the goal is to make it more appealing for redevelopment.

“Our port authority has been working in conjunction with the commissioners to try to get this under one ownership,” Moore said. “Some of the options we are looking at is maybe a convention center, a concert venue for maybe 5,000 to 8,000 people.”

Moore hopes this project will create more jobs and revenue for the county. He said a mixed use space would be ideal.

“The days of these malls that are around our suburbs around the Cleveland area those days are gone because people have been accustomed to purchasing online,” Moore said.

Shoppers, like John Alferio, have watched this once bustling mall nearly vanish over the years.

“When I was a kid, it used to be you couldn’t walk in the mall,” Alferio said. “There were people everywhere, shops all open now it’s things have closed gradually over the years.”

Alferio is excited for the possibilities at this mall.

“It’s great for Lorain County, great for the area,” Alferio said. “Do something else with the mall. I know it’s been rundown for a while.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.