CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who conned an 81-year-old woman into giving him her car keys when she arrived at a church for food is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened at St. Ignatius Antioch at 10205 Lorain Rd. at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to police.

Police said the suspect asked the victim if she needed her car parked when she got to the church for food.

The victim then gave him her key fob, said police, and the suspect drove off with her car.

Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say (Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Rodriguez at 216-623-2533 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-010279 with your tips.

