2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say

Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 11:03 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The man who conned an 81-year-old woman into giving him her car keys when she arrived at a church for food is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspect.

The theft happened at St. Ignatius Antioch at 10205 Lorain Rd. at approximately 3:25 p.m. on Jan. 10, according to police.

Police said the suspect asked the victim if she needed her car parked when she got to the church for food.

The victim then gave him her key fob, said police, and the suspect drove off with her car.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police First District:

Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say
Man steals 81-year-old woman’s car as she got food at Cleveland church, police say(Cleveland Division of Police First District)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this grand theft motor vehicle, call First District Det. Rodriguez at 216-623-2533 or the Crime Stoppers tip line at 216-252-7463.

Reference report #2023-010279 with your tips.

Man steals car from 81-year-old woman at Cleveland church, police say

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say
Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say
Sean Carter knew his bathroom ceiling was in bad shape since November. Carter said his ceiling...
Ravenna man’s ceiling collapsed on him while in the shower, claims he warned landlord