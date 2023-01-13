2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

(Pablo)
By Maddi Hebebrand and Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions heading into their weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Several cities have issued parking bans with heavy snow expected in some areas.

Get the latest 19 First Alert Forecast

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

Elyria - Until Saturday at 6 p.m.

  • These streets are signed with “no parking” when snow exceeds 4″ (four) inches or more
    • 2nd St. between East Ave. and West Ave.
    • East Ave. & Broad St.
    • East Ave. between 4th and 16th St. – Northbound lane, east side of roadway
    • East River St. between Eastern Heights Blvd. and Lincoln St.
    • Garford Ave. between Colgate and Eastern Heights Blvd.
    • Kerstetter Way between Broad and West Ave.
    • Middle Ave. between 3rd and 16th St.
    • Oakdale Circle between Defiance Ave. and South Abbe Rd.
    • Ohio St. between Washington Ave. and Gulf Rd.
    • Park Ave. between Michigan Ave. and Oxford Ave.
    • Ridge St. between East River St. and E. Bridge St.
    • University Avenue between E. River St. and South Abbe Rd.
    • Washington Ave. between Broad and Ohio St.
    • West Ave. between 4th St. and Oberlin Rd.
    • Whitman Blvd. between N. Abbe Rd. and Gulf Rd.
    • Winckles St. between Taylor and Clark St.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Man, woman injured in Ravenna Township fire
(Source: Garfield Heights police)
Garfield Heights police use drone technology to track car thief
Cleveland anti-gun violence campaign plastered on billboards
Streetsboro Firefighter Chris Fredmonsky (Source: Streetsboro fire)
Streetsboro firefighter improving after collapsing during training