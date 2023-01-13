Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions heading into their weekend in Northeast Ohio.

Several cities have issued parking bans with heavy snow expected in some areas.

Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.

Here’s a list of active parking bans in our area. The list will be updated.

PARKING BANS

Elyria - Until Saturday at 6 p.m.

These streets are signed with “no parking” when snow exceeds 4″ (four) inches or more 2nd St. between East Ave. and West Ave. East Ave. & Broad St. East Ave. between 4th and 16th St. – Northbound lane, east side of roadway East River St. between Eastern Heights Blvd. and Lincoln St. Garford Ave. between Colgate and Eastern Heights Blvd. Kerstetter Way between Broad and West Ave. Middle Ave. between 3rd and 16th St. Oakdale Circle between Defiance Ave. and South Abbe Rd. Ohio St. between Washington Ave. and Gulf Rd. Park Ave. between Michigan Ave. and Oxford Ave. Ridge St. between East River St. and E. Bridge St. University Avenue between E. River St. and South Abbe Rd. Washington Ave. between Broad and Ohio St. West Ave. between 4th St. and Oberlin Rd. Whitman Blvd. between N. Abbe Rd. and Gulf Rd. Winckles St. between Taylor and Clark St.



This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.