Northeast Ohio parking bans (list)
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 6:48 AM EST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Drivers may face harsh conditions heading into their weekend in Northeast Ohio.
Several cities have issued parking bans with heavy snow expected in some areas.
Remember: Clear your windows, headlights and tail lights of snow before heading on the road. Always adjust your speed for conditions. Leave home early in case of traffic issues.
Here’s a list of active parking bans in our area. The list will be updated.
PARKING BANS
Elyria - Until Saturday at 6 p.m.
- These streets are signed with “no parking” when snow exceeds 4″ (four) inches or more
- 2nd St. between East Ave. and West Ave.
- East Ave. & Broad St.
- East Ave. between 4th and 16th St. – Northbound lane, east side of roadway
- East River St. between Eastern Heights Blvd. and Lincoln St.
- Garford Ave. between Colgate and Eastern Heights Blvd.
- Kerstetter Way between Broad and West Ave.
- Middle Ave. between 3rd and 16th St.
- Oakdale Circle between Defiance Ave. and South Abbe Rd.
- Ohio St. between Washington Ave. and Gulf Rd.
- Park Ave. between Michigan Ave. and Oxford Ave.
- Ridge St. between East River St. and E. Bridge St.
- University Avenue between E. River St. and South Abbe Rd.
- Washington Ave. between Broad and Ohio St.
- West Ave. between 4th St. and Oberlin Rd.
- Whitman Blvd. between N. Abbe Rd. and Gulf Rd.
- Winckles St. between Taylor and Clark St.
