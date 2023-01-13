2 Strong 4 Bullies
ODOT plow crashes through median on I-77 South

By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:03 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Friday’s winter weather impacted many eastside drivers Friday morning, with a number of crashes reported throughout the morning.

This includes an ODOT plow, which crashed through the median on I-77 South leaving the road closed at Brecksville and Granger Road.

Beyond I-480, I-77 North only has one lane open due to the crash.

ODOT will speak with 19 News on the crash, weather incidents throughout the morning and further plans as weather increases throughout the day.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

