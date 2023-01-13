2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

OSU promotes WR coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

Hartline replaces Kevin Wilson who is headed the new Tulsa coach
The Ohio State Buckeyes have failed in their quest to trademark 'The.'
The Ohio State Buckeyes have failed in their quest to trademark 'The.'(Source: AP Graphics)
By Baillie Burmaster
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 2:55 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.

The 36-year-old, who played for the Buckeyes, just wrapped up his fifth season at his alma mater after initially joining the program in 2017 as a quality control coach.

Hartline went to Glenoak high school.

All of this was announced after Kevin Wilson was named the Tulsa head football coach last month.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

FILE - In this June 17, 2021, file photo, Cleveland Browns defensive linemen Jadeveon Clowney,...
Jadeveon Clowney apologizes to former Browns teammate Myles Garrett
Cleveland Cavaliers center Anderson Varejao, of Brazil, takes a free throw shot against the...
Cavaliers add fan favorite Anderson Varejao to front office
FILE - Southern California tailback Charles White carries against Michigan during the Rose Bowl...
Charles White, USC’s Heisman-winning tailback, dies at 64
New England Patriots
Patriots will hold the Mayo