OSU promotes WR coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio State head coach Ryan Day has promoted wide receivers coach Brian Hartline to offensive coordinator.

The 36-year-old, who played for the Buckeyes, just wrapped up his fifth season at his alma mater after initially joining the program in 2017 as a quality control coach.

Hartline went to Glenoak high school.

All of this was announced after Kevin Wilson was named the Tulsa head football coach last month.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.