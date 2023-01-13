Parma City School District board member arrested on felony charge
PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A board member of the Parma City School District on Wednesday was arrested and charged with a felony, according to Cuyahoga County Court documents.
Officials issued a warrant for 37-year-old Amanda Karpus, the board’s vice president, on Jan. 11 for charges related to forgery, court dockets say.
Court dockets indicate the alleged offense occurred Sept. 8, 2022.
The specificity of the charge has not been clarified; however, Ohio Revised Code notes charges related to forgery are anywhere between a fifth-degree and a second-degree felony.
The Parma City Schools released the following statement to 19 News:
“We are aware of an investigation into one of our members. We cannot comment on this matter as it is both personal and a pending legal matter. Our focus as a board is and will continue to be the success of our students and moving our school district forward.”
