Parma City School District board member arrested on felony charge

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - A board member of the Parma City School District on Wednesday was arrested and charged with a felony, according to Cuyahoga County Court documents.

Officials issued a warrant for 37-year-old Amanda Karpus, the board’s vice president, on Jan. 11 for charges related to forgery, court dockets say.

Amanda Karpus (Source: Parma City School District)

Court dockets indicate the alleged offense occurred Sept. 8, 2022.

The specificity of the charge has not been clarified; however, Ohio Revised Code notes charges related to forgery are anywhere between a fifth-degree and a second-degree felony.

The Parma City Schools released the following statement to 19 News:

“We are aware of an investigation into one of our members. We cannot comment on this matter as it is both personal and a pending legal matter. Our focus as a board is and will continue to be the success of our students and moving our school district forward.”

