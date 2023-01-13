Patriots will hold the Mayo

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns had been wanting to interview New England Linebacker’s Coach Jerod Mayo about their Defensive Coordinator opening, but the Patriots squashed that effort with news on Thursday night.

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that the team will extend the contract of Linebacker's Coach Jerod Mayo. (New England Patriots)

Mayo has been a hot name making the rounds in the coaching rumor mill and the Patriots clearly view him as somebody they want to keep in the organization. They will likely have to change his title and upgrade his role to keep him around.

The Browns have already had interviews with Brian Flores and Jim Schwartz.

