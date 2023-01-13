2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Patriots will hold the Mayo

New England Patriots
New England Patriots(MGN)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 7:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns had been wanting to interview New England Linebacker’s Coach Jerod Mayo about their Defensive Coordinator opening, but the Patriots squashed that effort with news on Thursday night.

The New England Patriots announced Thursday that the team will extend the contract of...
The New England Patriots announced Thursday that the team will extend the contract of Linebacker's Coach Jerod Mayo.(New England Patriots)

Mayo has been a hot name making the rounds in the coaching rumor mill and the Patriots clearly view him as somebody they want to keep in the organization. They will likely have to change his title and upgrade his role to keep him around.

The Browns have already had interviews with Brian Flores and Jim Schwartz.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

FILE - In this Nov. 21, 2010, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Peyton Hillis, left,...
Former Cleveland Browns player ‘improving’ after saving his kids from drowning, family says
Garrett & Bitonio
Browns stars Garrett, Bitonio named to first-ever NFLPA All-Pro team
FILE - In this Aug. 15, 2019, file photo, Philadelphia Eagles defensive coordinator Jim...
Browns to interview Flores, Schwartz Thursday for Defensive Coordinator job
More than $32,000 poured into the charity during Sunday’s Bills game against the New England...
Damar Hamlin’s toy drive: What’s the plan for the $8.6M?