Planning on winning the Mega Millions? Then DO NOT read this

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Even though it’s Friday the 13th, someone could end having the luckiest day ever if they win the $1.3 billion Mega Millions jackpot.

This is now the second largest jackpot in Mega’s history.

The odd of winning are astronomical at one in 302,575,350.

With that in mind, here are a few things that have a much better chance of happening, than you winning the drawing according to mathematics associate professor Aaron Montgomery from Baldwin Wallace University;

If you guess the outcome of all 13 NFL playoff games by flipping a coin, your chances of getting them all right are one in 8,192.

The goal of the game Wordle is to guess a five letter word. Your chance of getting it right on the first try by randomly picking all five letters is about one in 12 million.

The next time a meteorite strike lands in the state of Ohio, the chance that it will land on the football field at FirstEnergy Stadium is roughly one in 20 million.

In a game of Bingo, the chances that the first 9 balls drawn all have the letter B are roughly one in 25 million.

If you know someone’s area code, the chance of correctly guessing the rest of their phone number by randomly dialing digits is one in 10 million.

