Shots fired during Akron road rage incident, police say

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Akron Police Department, a victim’s vehicle was struck with multiple rounds of gunfire, and a woman’s home was hit with gunfire during a road rage incident Thursday evening.

Police say around 6:20 p.m. a 36-year-old victim was driving in the area of Frase Avenue and stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of Eastwood Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle behind him started honking his horn and yelling at him to hurry up, police say.

Officers say the victim then exchanged some words with the occupants of the suspect vehicle.

The suspect vehicle is described as a white SUV, pulled in front of the victim and started firing a gun at him, police say.

Police say the victim’s car was hit with multiple rounds of gunfire.

The victim was not injured during the shooting, officers say.

Police say while officers were on the scene, a resident of a home in the 700 block of Frase Avenue told police that she was at home during the shooting and her house was hit by gunfire.

The woman was not injured during the shooting, police say.

The only description of the suspect at this time is that he’s a white man.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-3490.

