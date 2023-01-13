CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The suspect who punched the owner of the car he was trying to steal is on the loose, Cleveland Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying him.

Police said the suspect tried to steal the car outside China Town Restaurant at 3718 Pearl Rd. at 1:21 p.m. on Jan. 5.

When the owner of the car tried to stop him, the suspect punched the owner in the throat, according to police.

The suspect then headed southbound on Pearl Road, police said.

He was wearing a light gray hoodie at the time of the attack, according to police.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspect shared by the Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee:

Suspect punches owner of car he tried to steal in Cleveland, police say (Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

If you recognize this suspect or have any other information on this crime, call Det. Gonzalez at 216-623-2742.

