MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of thieves are wanted for stealing $7,500 worth of products from Ulta Beauty, Mayfield Heights Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The suspects walked into the store and loaded up baskets full of merchandise on Dec. 2, according to police.

Police said the suspects left the store without paying and drove away in a dark colored SUV, possibly a Honda Passport with tinted windows.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Mayfield Heights Police:

Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say (Mayfield Heights Police)

Call the Mayfield Heights Detective Bureau at 440-442-2323 if you recognize them or have any other information on this theft.

