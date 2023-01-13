2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say

Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 12, 2023 at 9:56 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - A trio of thieves are wanted for stealing $7,500 worth of products from Ulta Beauty, Mayfield Heights Police confirmed, and detectives need help identifying the suspects.

The suspects walked into the store and loaded up baskets full of merchandise on Dec. 2, according to police.

Police said the suspects left the store without paying and drove away in a dark colored SUV, possibly a Honda Passport with tinted windows.

Take a close look at the surveillance photos of the suspects shared by Mayfield Heights Police:

Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say(Mayfield Heights Police)
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say
Trio steal $7,500 worth of products from Ulta, Mayfield Heights Police say(Mayfield Heights Police)

Call the Mayfield Heights Detective Bureau at 440-442-2323 if you recognize them or have any other information on this theft.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers
Cleveland police issue arrest warrants for 2 officers
Court dockets indicate the alleged offense occurred Sept. 8, 2022.
Parma City School District board member arrested on felony charge
Opioid-sparing approach to post-operative care reducing opiate prescriptions in half
Opioid-sparing approach to post-operative care reducing opiate prescriptions in half
Garfield Heights police use drone technology to track car thief
Garfield Heights police use drone technology to track car thief