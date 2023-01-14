33-year-old man charged in the death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas charged a 33-year-old man in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton.

The Medina woman was missing from May 21, 2022 to May 25, 2022, when her body was discovered in a vacant Slavic Village home.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Hamilton’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and gabapentin.”

Authorities said the 25-year-old was last seen “under suspicious circumstances” in the Terminal Tower parking garage.

She was found deceased four days later at an abandoned home in the 3660 block of East 54th Street, according to investigators.

Police arrested Kenneth Banville, from Cleveland, on July 30, 2022, according to court documents.

Officials confirmed Banville was charged with 16 felonies on Dec. 28, 2022:

One count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony

One count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony

Two counts of having weapons under disability, third-degree felonies

One count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony

Two counts of fourth-degree trafficking One count with gun specifications

Three counts of fifth-degree trafficking Two counts with gun specifications

One count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony

One count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony

One count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony

Three counts of drug possession, fifth-degree felonies, with gun specifications

Banville pleaded not guilty to all 16 charges on Jan. 3, 2023 and was given a $100,000 bond, court dockets say.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

