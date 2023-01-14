2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

33-year-old man charged in the death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village

Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:58 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas charged a 33-year-old man in connection to the death of Anastasia Hamilton.

The Medina woman was missing from May 21, 2022 to May 25, 2022, when her body was discovered in a vacant Slavic Village home.

According to the Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner, Hamilton’s death was accidental and caused by “acute intoxication by the combined effects of fentanyl, fluoro fentanyl, and gabapentin.”

Authorities said the 25-year-old was last seen “under suspicious circumstances” in the Terminal Tower parking garage.

She was found deceased four days later at an abandoned home in the 3660 block of East 54th Street, according to investigators.

RELATED: Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village

Police arrested Kenneth Banville, from Cleveland, on July 30, 2022, according to court documents.

Officials confirmed Banville was charged with 16 felonies on Dec. 28, 2022:

  • One count of involuntary manslaughter, a first-degree felony
  • One count of corrupting another with drugs, a second-degree felony
  • Two counts of having weapons under disability, third-degree felonies
  • One count of tampering with evidence, a third-degree felony
  • Two counts of fourth-degree trafficking
    • One count with gun specifications
  • Three counts of fifth-degree trafficking
    • Two counts with gun specifications
  • One count of gross abuse of a corpse, a fifth-degree felony
  • One count of permitting drug abuse, a fifth-degree felony
  • One count of possessing criminal tools, a fifth-degree felony
  • Three counts of drug possession, fifth-degree felonies, with gun specifications

Banville pleaded not guilty to all 16 charges on Jan. 3, 2023 and was given a $100,000 bond, court dockets say.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Police lights
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say
Crystal Torres
Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing
House struck several times
Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles