5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say

By Alec Sapolin and Brian Koster
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:48 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five people were shot in a home in Cleveland Friday night, according to Cleveland police officials.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Mack Court at around 8 pm, officials said. This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Two victims were taken to MetroHealth Hospital in critical condition, according to Cleveland EMS.

There is no information on the other victims.

Police said a male suspect has been detained.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

