Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash

Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.
Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 23-year-old man was killed and a 25-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash Saturday morning.

Troopers say the crash occurred around 3:15 a.m. on Sandy Avenue at State Route 43 in Canton Township.

A silver 2003 Chevrolet Blazer was traveling north on Sany Avenue when it drove off the left side of the roadway and struck two guardrails, troopers say.

Troopers say the vehicle overturned ejecting the driver and the passenger.

25-year-old Tyler Scullion, from Canton, was found lying near the vehicle with incapacitating injuries, troopers say.

23-year-old Kyle Gill, from Canton, was found lying 75 feet away from the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene, troopers say.

Scullion was taken to Aultman Hospital.

Troopers say seatbelt restraints were not used and alcohol is a suspected factor in the crash.

This marks the first fatal crash in Stark County this year.

