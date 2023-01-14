Canton police officer taken to hospital after cruiser accident, troopers say

NORTH CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a crash involving a Canton City Police cruiser that sent a 26-year-old police officer to the hospital on Friday.

OSHP says the crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on 18th Street near the intersection of Myrtle Avenue Northwest.

Troopers say 25-year-old officer J.T. Hampton was operating a 2017 Ford Explorer police cruiser southbound on Myrtle Avenue, attempting to get in position to conduct a traffic stop.

While making a right turn west onto 18th Street, the cruiser slid off the south side of the road and struck a tree, troopers said.

Officer Hampton was not injured during the crash, troopers say.

26-year-old Canton Police Officer M. Thomas was a passenger in the police cruiser.

Troopers say officer Thomas sustained possible injuries during the crash.

Officer Thomas was taken to Aultman Hospital for medical evaluation by the Canton City Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.