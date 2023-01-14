Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work.

This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”

Black professionals shared how there are helping to fulfill MLK’s dream.

“When I reflect on my own life, I personally feel like I’m living his dream,” said keynote speaker, Christopher Young.

Young, is a Microsoft leader and Cleveland native, he also has his own personal ties to Cleveland Clinic. His mother was an employee there for 30 years.

He pointed out during the celebration the need for access to technology for every person and community.

He said 21% of Cuyahoga County residents have no access to high-speed internet.

The tech giant said he plans to use his position and power to help minorities.

He said he wants to push to integrate high tech software like AI, artificial Intelligence, into healthcare.

“When I start to think about the power of large datasets and AI together, I can see a world where we are entering a new frontier of disease, diagnoses, and treatment discovery,” said Young. “Accessible technology must be a fundamental right. Without them people lack access to education, healthcare, and essential services, risk being left behind in today’s digital world.”

Young said he plans to continue to break the barrier of helping to advance healthcare and carrying Dr. King’s legacy.

