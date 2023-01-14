2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion

By Noelle Williams
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:07 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Clinic honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s dream Friday by highlighting those who are continuing their selfless work.

This MLK’s quote was the theme for the 2023 celebration: “No greater tragedy can befall a people than to rest complacently on some past achievement. Noble yesterdays must always be challenges to more creative tomorrows.”

Black professionals shared how there are helping to fulfill MLK’s dream.

“When I reflect on my own life, I personally feel like I’m living his dream,” said keynote speaker, Christopher Young.

Young, is a Microsoft leader and Cleveland native, he also has his own personal ties to Cleveland Clinic. His mother was an employee there for 30 years.

He pointed out during the celebration the need for access to technology for every person and community.

He said 21% of Cuyahoga County residents have no access to high-speed internet.

The tech giant said he plans to use his position and power to help minorities.

He said he wants to push to integrate high tech software like AI, artificial Intelligence, into healthcare.

“When I start to think about the power of large datasets and AI together, I can see a world where we are entering a new frontier of disease, diagnoses, and treatment discovery,” said Young. “Accessible technology must be a fundamental right. Without them people lack access to education, healthcare, and essential services, risk being left behind in today’s digital world.”

Young said he plans to continue to break the barrier of helping to advance healthcare and carrying Dr. King’s legacy.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion
Cleveland Clinic highlights Black professionals in honor of MLK’s fight for diversity, inclusion
Cleveland Cooks: Chopped Superfood Salad from Real Food Remedy
Cleveland Cooks: Chopped Superfood Salad from Real Food Remedy
Midway Mall comeback
Lorain Port Authority purchasing Midway Mall with help from county commissioners
Akron police Wednesday morning charged two men and arrested one in connection to a fatal...
2 men charged, 1 arrested in connection to 2020 murder in Akron, police say