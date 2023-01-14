Cleveland resident no longer feels safe after house hit several times vehicles

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A local man says his house constantly has cars crashing into it.

”I don’t feel safe in my house no more,” said Homeowner Johnny West.

West has lived on Milverton Road in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood for more than 30 years.

“I had three guardrails,” said West. “They tore the guardrails down.”

Cars keep crashing into his home, destroying anything in their path.

The latest hit was in October. The crash prompted the city to install a brand new guard rail.

“They’re driving too fast,” said West.

West says the problem is speeding.

In fact, part of his neighbor’s home still has a gaping hole from the last time a car slammed into it.

So what can be done?

“Make this street a one way,” said West. “at least to the stop sign...”

West wants East 142nd to become a one way, or at least install something to slow drivers down.

He says he’s been ignored by the city, so we called instead.

We uncovered that the city is aware of West’s problem. It’s why there’s a guardrail in front of his home right now.

However, the city engineer says he’s not willing to change the direction of East 142nd, so we asked for speed table on the street instead.

Councilman Joseph Jones’ office says it will submit a formal request to the city.

It’s step in the right direction for West and his neighbor, and you can bet the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on the city until that request gets on the to-do list.

