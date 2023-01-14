2 Strong 4 Bullies
Endangered 37-year-old Cleveland woman reported missing

Crystal Torres
Crystal Torres(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 8:22 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police asked the community on Jan. 13 to help find missing and endangered 37-year-old Crystal Torres.

Police need your help locating a missing and endangered female, Crystal Torres.

She was described by police as 5′6″ tall, 160 pounds, with brown hair, and brown eyes.

If you see Torres or know where she may be, call Det. Zola at 216-623-2755 or the Cleveland Police non-emergency line at 216-621-1234.

Crystal Torres
Crystal Torres(Cleveland Division of Police Second District Community Relations Committee)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

