Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck belonging to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was stolen from a North Olmsted car dealership, according to police officials.

Watson’s truck, a Dodge Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from the Mercedes Benz of North Olmsted, located at 28450 Lorain Rd., at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 according to North Olmsted police Sgt. Matt Beck.

The quintet broke into the dealership and took keys to the cars before driving off, officials confirmed.

Officials said the truck’s value is estimated to be over $100,000, while the other four stolen cars were all Mercedes Benzes.

Watson’s truck was at the dealership for maintenance, Sgt. Beck said.

The truck was found abandoned in a ditch on I-480 and Clague Road, Sgt. Beck confirmed.

Developing: North Olmsted police officials have confirmed a Dodge Ram TRX belonging to #Browns QB Deshaun Watson was stolen earlier this morning. The $100,000 truck has since been recovered after it was found in a ditch. — Alec (@alecsapolin) January 14, 2023

Police have found all but two of the missing cars, Sgt. Beck said.

Officials confirmed no arrests have been made in the thefts.

