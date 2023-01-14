2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown...
Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) reacts after his 12-yard rushing touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New Orleans Saints, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/David Richard)(David Richard | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 5:58 PM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - A truck belonging to Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson was stolen from a North Olmsted car dealership, according to police officials.

Watson’s truck, a Dodge Ram TRX, was one of five cars stolen from the Mercedes Benz of North Olmsted, located at 28450 Lorain Rd., at around 1 a.m. on Jan. 14 according to North Olmsted police Sgt. Matt Beck.

The quintet broke into the dealership and took keys to the cars before driving off, officials confirmed.

Officials said the truck’s value is estimated to be over $100,000, while the other four stolen cars were all Mercedes Benzes.

Watson’s truck was at the dealership for maintenance, Sgt. Beck said.

The truck was found abandoned in a ditch on I-480 and Clague Road, Sgt. Beck confirmed.

Police have found all but two of the missing cars, Sgt. Beck said.

Officials confirmed no arrests have been made in the thefts.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Former NFL GM Jeff Diamond
Former NFL GM Jeff Diamond
Grand jury decision to be released in canton officer involved shooting
Canton police officer taken to hospital after cruiser accident, troopers say
Ohio State Highway Patrol at the scene of a crash south of Batavia Sunday night.
Canton man killed, 1 injured, in fatal crash
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
3 dead, 2 injured in shooting in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say