Quiet but chilly weekend
By Jon Loufman
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:10 AM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - As skies become partly cloudy to mainly sunny today, we’ll see highs approaching 30.

Mainly clear skies tonight will allow lows in the around 20.

Increasing cloudiness will be the rule on Sunday as highs peak in the upper 30s.

Sunday night will be mainly cloudy with lows in the upper 20s.

MLK day returns a risk of evening rain and highs in the low to mid 40s.

Morning rain on Tuesday will give way to afternoon highs around 50.

Details today, tonight, and into tomorrow
Northeast Ohio weather: Snow ends tonight; chilly sunshine this weekend
