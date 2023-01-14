Reports: Guardians avoiding arbitration

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians, like most clubs, prefer to avoid arbitration with their young players. According to reports, they have done just that with most of their arbitration-eligible players.

Guardians agreements today, per source:

Bieber: $10.01M

Rosario: $7.8M

Quantrill: $5.55M

Naylor: $3.35M

Plesac: $2.95M

Civale: $2.6M



They still need a deal w/ Karinchak.



CLE looking at a payroll in the neighborhood of $85M. Last year, they ranked 27th in MLB at about $68M. — Zack Meisel (@ZackMeisel) January 14, 2023

The Athletic was first to report the signings.

Shane Bieber is the headliner of the group. The Guardians ace is in his second-year of arbitration eligibility. He is expected to command a high-salary in free agency after the 2024 season.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.