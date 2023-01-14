Reports: Guardians avoiding arbitration
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians, like most clubs, prefer to avoid arbitration with their young players. According to reports, they have done just that with most of their arbitration-eligible players.
The Athletic was first to report the signings.
Shane Bieber is the headliner of the group. The Guardians ace is in his second-year of arbitration eligibility. He is expected to command a high-salary in free agency after the 2024 season.
