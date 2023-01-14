2 Strong 4 Bullies
Reports: Guardians avoiding arbitration

Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning...
Cleveland Guardians starting pitcher Shane Bieber throws to the plate during the second inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels Monday, April 25, 2022, in Anaheim, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)(Mark J. Terrill | AP)
By Mark Schwab
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 7:48 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Guardians, like most clubs, prefer to avoid arbitration with their young players. According to reports, they have done just that with most of their arbitration-eligible players.

The Athletic was first to report the signings.

Shane Bieber is the headliner of the group. The Guardians ace is in his second-year of arbitration eligibility. He is expected to command a high-salary in free agency after the 2024 season.

