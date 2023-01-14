INTERVIEW: Should Kevin Stefanski give up Browns play-calling?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After a second consecutive sub-.500 season, Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski vowed to look for improvement everywhere.

“It is about pulling everything apart and looking at everything,” Stefanski said at his season-ending news conference Monday.

Many Browns fans and analysts believe Stefanski should give up play-calling duties, especially since the team finished 22nd in the NFL in pass yards and 18th in points scored.

Jeff Diamond, former GM of the Minnesota Vikings and former team president of the Tennessee Titans, weighed in.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.