WADSWORTH, Ohio (WOIO) - Officers are trying to find a truck in reference to a hit-skip accident that happened on Jan. 8, Wadsworth Police confirmed, and they need the community’s help.

The truck was described by police as a dark colored pickup hauling the bright blue truck on a trailer.

Take a close look at the surveillance photo of the trucks and trailer shared by Wadsworth Police:

Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say (Wadsworth Police)

If you recognize these trucks or trailer, or have any other information on the hit-skip, call Ofc. Ball at 330-334-1511 or email nball@wadsworthcity.org.

