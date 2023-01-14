2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

VIDEO: Heavy rain creates massive sinkhole, closes highway in Northern California

Massive sinkhole closes highway in California’s San Mateo County as heavy rain has hit the area. (Source: Caltrans District 4/ LOCAL NEWS X/TMX)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 9:05 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (Gray News/TMX) - A portion of State Route 92 in California’s San Mateo County was closed in both directions Thursday.

According to the California Department of Transportation, a large sinkhole opened up overnight and forced the highway closure.

The California Highway Patrol said it officially closed the highway at around 3 a.m. Thursday. CHP said it was at the same location where a dip in the road had caused a temporary closure on Wednesday.

A video shared by Caltrans District 4 showed a deep hole wider than a traffic lane.

The highway reportedly remained closed on Friday in both directions from State Route 35 to Pilarcitos Creek Road, and Caltrans did not give an immediate time for its reopening.

The transportation department advised drivers traveling to Half Moon Bay to take State Route 1 while the highway closure was in place.

According to The Associated Press, a series of storms has walloped California since late December, leaving at least 19 people dead. On Friday, 6,000 people were under evacuation orders and another 20,000 households were without power with more rain in the forecast.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, center, meets with supporters outside a vacation...
Top Brazilian court greenlights probe of Bolsonaro for riot
Body of 25-year-old woman last seen in Downtown Cleveland garage found in Slavic Village
33-year-old man charged in the death of 25-year-old woman found in Slavic Village
Police lights
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say
Truck wanted in reference to hit-skip crash in Wadsworth, police say