Willoughby Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais

By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Jan. 13, 2023 at 10:12 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby Police are distributing steering wheel locks donated by Hyundai to deter thieves from stealing the car.

Thieves have been targeting Hyundais without engine immobilizers manufactured between 2016 and Nov. 1, 2021.

To qualify for a free steering wheel lock, you must show proof of Willoughby residency and Hyundai ownership.

Bring that documentation to the Willoughby Police Department to pick up the lock.

The locks are in limited supply and will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.

