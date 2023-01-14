Willowick Police offer steering wheel locks to residents with Hyundais

WILLOWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Amid the rise in car thefts, Willowick Police said it reached out to Hyundai and obtained a supply of steering wheel locks for residents.

Thieves have been targeting Hyundais without engine immobilizers manufactured between 2016 and Nov. 1, 2021.

Here are the requirements the Willowick Police Department listed to obtain a steering wheel lock while supplies last:

Proof of residence in the city of Willowick

Provide a driver’s license

Proof of registration for a Hyundai

Owning a 2009-2021 Hyundai that uses a key to start the ignition

These locks are not for Hyundai models with a key FOB start.

The locks are in limited supply and will be issued on a first come, first serve basis.

WPD shared the following statement from Hyundai:

“We remain concerned about the increase in thefts of certain Hyundai vehicles that have been targeted in a coordinated social media campaign. Currently, Hyundai provides steering wheel locks, as available, to law enforcement agencies in impacted areas. In addition, Hyundai will provide two other options for owners of these earlier model year vehicles targeted by thieves.

1. Hyundai has released a glass break sensor security kit that targets the method of entry used by thieves to break into these vehicles. These kits are available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. The MSRP for the kit is $170, and the estimated cost for installation may vary by location.

2. Hyundai is also developing a software update to further secure these targeted vehicles. We anticipate that this software update will become available for certain vehicle in the first half of 2023, with updates for other vehicles following thereafter.

Please note that all Hyundai vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards. Some earlier models, without push-button ignition, do not have engine immobilizers. In November 2021, engine immobilizers became the standard on all Hyundai vehicles produced. Customers who have questions can contact the Hyundai Customer Care Center at 800-633-5151.”

The Willowick Police Department has reached out to KIA Corporation and awaiting a response back. We will keep residents updated and when those locks become available.

WPD said it has also reached out to the KIA Corporation due to the rise in thefts of Kias that use a key to start the ignition, and will inform residents when those locks become available.

