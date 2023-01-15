Cavaliers run out of gas, drop road trip finale in Minnesota

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs had a nice lead and were about to wrap up a nice 5-game road trip with a win Saturday at Minnesota.

The Timberwolves had other ideas.

Trailing 67-53 in the 3rd quarter, the Wolves turned up the heat and turned back the Cavs 110-102.

Anthony Edwards (26), Naz Reid (17) and Jaylen Nowell (16) combined for 59 Minnesota points.

The Wolves played most of the night without center Rudy Gobert, who left early with a groin injury.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavs with 19 points but the team shot just 37% from the floor.

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, fighting illness, was held to 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Cleveland (27-17 overall) finishes the 5-game road trip 3-2 and will return home to face New Orleans Monday afternoon.

