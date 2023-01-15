2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers run out of gas, drop road trip finale in Minnesota

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers...
Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards (1) handles the ball against Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, in Minneapolis. (AP Photo/Stacy Bengs)(Stacy Bengs | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 10:29 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs had a nice lead and were about to wrap up a nice 5-game road trip with a win Saturday at Minnesota.

The Timberwolves had other ideas.

Trailing 67-53 in the 3rd quarter, the Wolves turned up the heat and turned back the Cavs 110-102.

Anthony Edwards (26), Naz Reid (17) and Jaylen Nowell (16) combined for 59 Minnesota points.

The Wolves played most of the night without center Rudy Gobert, who left early with a groin injury.

Jarrett Allen led the Cavs with 19 points but the team shot just 37% from the floor.

Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell, fighting illness, was held to 14 points on 5-of-16 shooting.

Cleveland (27-17 overall) finishes the 5-game road trip 3-2 and will return home to face New Orleans Monday afternoon.

