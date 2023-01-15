2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers star Evan Mobley leaves game with knee injury (video)

Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley drives against the New York Knicks in the first half of an NBA...
Cleveland Cavaliers' Evan Mobley drives against the New York Knicks in the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 24, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Tony Dejak)(Tony Dejak | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 9:26 PM EST
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers left Saturday night’s game in MInnesota with a knee injury.

The play happened with 3:28 left in the second quarter. Mobley was helped off the court by teammates and training staff.

Mobley did not start the second half but dfid return to action midway thru the 3rd quarter.

Mobley, 21, came in averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds per game in his second NBA season.

He had 10 points and 4 boards before the injury.

