Cavaliers star Evan Mobley leaves game with knee injury (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Evan Mobley of the Cavaliers left Saturday night’s game in MInnesota with a knee injury.

Evan Mobley leaves the game after bumping knees with Anthony Edwards on this play.



Prayers up 🙏pic.twitter.com/ZJx6m0Bpuu — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) January 15, 2023

The play happened with 3:28 left in the second quarter. Mobley was helped off the court by teammates and training staff.

Mobley did not start the second half but dfid return to action midway thru the 3rd quarter.

Mobley, 21, came in averaging 14 points and 8 rebounds per game in his second NBA season.

He had 10 points and 4 boards before the injury.

