Medina County house fire 1 child injured, multiple pets killed

Fire at Pike County Detention Center
Fire at Pike County Detention Center(MGN)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 12:58 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BRUNSWICK HILLS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A fire early Sunday morning injured one child, killed multiple pets, and displaced a family of four, according to a news release from the Brunswick Hills Fire Department.

Fire crews received a call around 9:20 a.m. reporting a fire in a single-family home located on Substation Road.

Firefighters say when crews arrived they found the fire was on the second floor with flames coming through the roof.

All occupants of the home were outside of the home when firefighters arrived.

One child was taken from the scene to the hospital for burns, firefighters say.

The cause of the fire has been determined to be a space heater in close proximity to combustibles, firefighters say.

Firefighters say several pets were killed during the fire.

Donations for the family, in the form of gift cards, are being accepted at the Brunswick Hills Police Station located at 505 Substation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

