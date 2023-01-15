Northeast Ohio Weather: Slow warming trend begins today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Intervals of sun and clouds will be the rule today as highs peak in the mid to upper 30s.

Tonight will become mainly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper 20s.

MLK day returns late-day and evening rain with highs in the low to mid 40s.

Monday night will be rainy and mild with lows in the upper 30s.

Morning rain on Tuesday will give way to afternoon highs around 50.

