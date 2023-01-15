Norwalk woman killed, 1-year-old girl injured in Huron County car crash

LYME TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - According to the Norwalk Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, a 28-year-old woman was killed, and a 1-year-old girl was injured in a two-vehicle fatal car crash Saturday evening.

Troopers say 28-year-old Lacey Gerich, from Norwalk, was driving a blue 2016 Hyundai Tucson southbound with a 1-year-old passenger Charlotte Jagel.

44-year-old Thomas Eaton, from Bellevue, was driving a white 2023 Peterbilt 567 Northeast on State Route 547, troopers say.

Gerich failed to yield at a stop sign and pulled into the path of Eaton’s vehicle, troopers say.

Eaton hit the passenger side of Gerich’s Hyundai, troopers say.

Gerich was not wearing a seat belt and was pronounced dead at the scene by North Central EMS, troopers say.

1-year-old Jagel was in a child seat and was taken to Fisher Titus Hospital for Minor injuries, troopers say.

Eaton was wearing a seat belt during the crash and sustained no injuries, troopers say.

