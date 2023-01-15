2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County

Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after...
Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning.(Source: Stark County Sheriff's Office)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning.

Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.

Police said Zia left on foot in an “unknown direction.”

MISSING JUVENILE 14-year-old Zia Johnson is a bi-racial female, approximately 5’8”, 145 lbs with brown eyes and brown...

Posted by Stark County Sheriff's Office on Sunday, January 15, 2023

Zia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has brown eyes and brown hair in braids, police said.

Anyone with information on Zia’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-480-3800.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

