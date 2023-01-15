Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
PLAIN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after leaving her home early Sunday morning.
Zia Johnson, 14, was last seen at approximately 7 a.m. at her home, located in the 3000 block of 31st Street NE in Plain Township, according to a department Facebook page.
Police said Zia left on foot in an “unknown direction.”
Zia is 5 feet, 8 inches tall, and has brown eyes and brown hair in braids, police said.
Anyone with information on Zia’s whereabouts has been asked to contact the Stark County Sheriff’s Office at 330-480-3800.
