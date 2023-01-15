2 Strong 4 Bullies
Unsung Hero: Brittani Morman nominated for helping make Cleveland a cleaner community

The 16-year-old student loves helping children and spends her time trying to make her community a cleaner place.
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:43 PM EST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The celebration continues as 19 News and the Cleveland Public Library honor the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

We are highlighting local Unsung Heroes who live their lives honoring the teachings of the Civil Rights leader.

UNSUNG HERO: Brittani Morman

Brittani Morman is a local high school student who loves helping children and spends her time trying to make her community a cleaner place.

“I want to be a good role model for my friends,” said Brittani Morman, a sophomore at John Adams College and Career Academy. “I read to the kids, I do art and I make sure the community is clean.”

When she’s not in school, Morman is helping mold young lives at the Cleveland Public Library East 131st Street Branch.

The 16-year-old tutors the children and helps them navigate the aisles of books.

“The reason why I volunteer at the library is to give back to my community and to get younger kids to look up to me,” said Morman.

Brittani’s mentor, Taryn Pryor, thinks the teen deserves to be recognized for all the good things she does, not only in the classroom, but within the community as well.

“She does her homework; she’s very good at being a student,” Pryor said. “She’s on it always, and she’s always here helping me with the other students.”

In addition to Morman’s work at the library, she is involved in a program aimed at cleaning up and beautifying Cleveland.

“I [would] like to see a clean Cleveland and a nice Cleveland with paintings on the buildings,” said Morman.

The 16-year-old has big dreams. She wants to be a pediatric nurse so she can continue helping children.

“It means a lot because people in my community can look up to me and say ‘I want to get like her,’” said Morman.

It’s just another reason why she is an unsung hero.

