2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

You can learn Northeast Ohio’s history of anti-slavery activism at Cozad-Bates House

The Cozad-Bates House is a shining beacon of light, keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive.
By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Jan. 14, 2023 at 8:57 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nestled off Mayfield Road between East 155th Street and Circle Drive is the oldest and only surviving pre-civil war structure in University Circle.

The Cozad-Bates House Interpretive Center has a mission to highlight Northeast Ohio’s history as a center of anti-slavery activism.

“If we don’t study the lessons of history, we’ll be doomed to repeat it. And I think that is one of the primary functions of the Cozad-Bates House Interpretive Center, it sets an important context for anti-slavery activism that occurred before the Civil War even started, what happened during the Civil War and the struggles that still continue to this day. So this is what we’re about. We’re about educating people about what happened coming up to this point, and how those struggles still exist in modern times,” said Becky Voldrich, Senior Director of Communications and Events, University Circle Inc.

Inside the home are photographs, newspaper articles, maps, signs and other memorabilia documenting history.

Outside the home are constellations embedded in the sidewalk of the Big Dipper and Little Dipper, the North Star guiding the way to freedom.

It is named for 93-year-old Joan Southgate, retired social worker and activist who founded Restore Cleveland Hope and advocated for the house.

The Cozad-Bates House is the only pre-Civil War home remaining in University Circle. It is open...
The Cozad-Bates House is the only pre-Civil War home remaining in University Circle. It is open Saturdays from noon to 4:00 p.m.(WOIO-TV)

The Next 400 team at 19 News sat down in 2019 with the grandmother and she spoke of her 519-mile walk across Ohio, recreating The Underground Railroad journey years before.

RELATED STORY: 73-Year-Old Woman Retraces Underground Railroad Route
WATCH THE COMPLETE SPECIAL: 400 Years: The Vestiges of Slavery In Cleveland

“I found that once I began, the walking was easy for a little old 73-year-old woman. It was easy. So what was that? Spirit. Spirit. Spirit,” said Southgate.

And in that spirit, resonating at Cozad-Bates House, where knowledge is power, the theme of the 38th Annual Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Commemorative Celebration.

Celebrating Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with 19 News, Cleveland Public Library

“I think Dr. King’s fundamental message was about love and acceptance of your fellow human beings. I think that in a place like the Cozad-Bates House Interpretive Center, you can come and you can learn what happens the very real consequences of what happens when you don’t see people as people,” said Voldrich. “We need to connect with one another. We need to get past this and just love each other and be a better society.”

The house highlights Northeast Ohio's history as a center of anti-slavery activism and honors...
The house highlights Northeast Ohio's history as a center of anti-slavery activism and honors those seeking freedom through indoor exhibits and outdoor installations.(WOIO-TV)

The Cozad-Bates House is a shining beacon of light, keeping Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s dream alive.

“I would like to believe he’d be proud of the work that we’re doing here to, again, educate the community, to provide a gathering space where people can come and learn about subject matter that may not necessarily be comfortable to discuss, but it’s so necessary if we’re ever going to move forward,” said Voldrich.

The Cozad-Bates House is located at 11508 Mayfield Road in the University Circle neighborhood.
The Cozad-Bates House is located at 11508 Mayfield Road in the University Circle neighborhood.(WOIO-TV)

The Cozad-Bates House, located at 11508 Mayfield Road, is open to the public regularly on Saturdays from noon until 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Ronald Adrine, a retired Cleveland Municipal Court judge, once worked on the congressional...
Retired Cleveland judge recounts work on congressional committee investigating MLK assassination
Cleveland organization using history, teaching of Martin Luther King Jr. to mentor local young...
Cleveland organization uses history, teaching of Martin Luther King Jr. to mentor young men
Tri-C President Dr. Michael Baston shares why he believes knowledge is power.
Knowledge is power: Sitting down with the Cuyahoga Community College president
Unsung Hero: Ta'Shiyah Porter
Unsung Hero: Ta’Shiyah Porter nominated for overcoming adversity to create change