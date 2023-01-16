2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash(hambden fire department)
By Patrick Stout
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post.

Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash.

Firefighters say four people were taken to UH Geauga Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash(Hambden Fire Department)

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged

Latest News

Emily Deese (Source: North Ridgeville police)
Grand jury indicts woman accused of stabbing parents in North Ridgeville
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Barberton mother missing for nearly a month found alive in Tennessee, police say
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged