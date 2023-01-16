4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 8:21 AM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post.
Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash.
Firefighters say four people were taken to UH Geauga Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.