HAMBDEN TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Four people were injured in a two-vehicle crash on Sunday night, according to a Hambden Fire Department Facebook post.

Firefighters say they went to the intersection of Chardon Windsor Road and Claridon Troy Road in Hambden Township for a two-vehicle crash.

Firefighters say four people were taken to UH Geauga Medical Center to be treated for their injuries.

4 injured in Geauga County 2-vehicle crash (Hambden Fire Department)

