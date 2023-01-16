92-year-old woman found dead outside Bedford nursing home

BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - A 92-year-old woman was found dead outside her nursing home Saturday morning.

Bedford police said nurses at Woodside Village in the 19400 block of Rockside Rd. checked on the woman in her room around 12:30 a.m. and she was located deceased on a back patio at 6 a.m.

According to the police report, the woman lived in a memory care unit and was unable to take care of herself.

Police said it is believed the woman left the nursing home without tripping a door alarm and once outside, she apparently slipped on ice and could not get back up.

There are no signs of foul play, added police.

19 News has reached out to Woodside Village for comment.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.