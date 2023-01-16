2 Strong 4 Bullies
Akron police, U.S. Marshals arrest 2 for murder of man at Akron skate park

Zion Neal (Source: Family)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 11:43 AM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police detectives and members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force arrested two suspects for the murder of a man at an Akron skate park in December 2022.

Akron police said Julian Fort, 24, and Nathan Hendrix, 23, were arrested at two separate locations in Akron on Friday, Jan. 13.

Julian Fort
Both men are charged with murder and aggravated robbery.

Nathan Hendrix
Zion Neal, 19, was shot to death on Dec. 12, 2022 at a skate park on Derby Downs Drive.

Zion Neal
According to police, Neal was with a group of friends when a fight started and Neal was shot.

After he was shot, some of his friends drove him to Summa Hospital in Barberton, where he died from his injuries.

Neal graduated from Nordonia High School and had recently started working at Amazon.

