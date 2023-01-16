Akron Zoo mourns death of 12-year-old female Komodo dragon

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Akron Zoo’s 12-year-old female Komodo dragon, Draco, died on Jan. 8.

The zoo says Draco’s care team observed that she was lethargic and ran tests.

The zoo says despite medical intervention, Draco died.

She was born on Oct. 6, 2010, at the Denver Zoo and moved to the Akron Zoo in May 2012.

“Draco was a truly special member of the Akron Zoo family,” said animal care manager at the Akron Zoo Kathleen Balogh.

The zoo’s male Komodo dragon, Padar, will remain in the zoo’s Komodo dragon habitat daily.

