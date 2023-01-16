2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ashes of woman who died in 2021 found in U-Haul truck, sister says

A Chicago woman said she retrieved her sister's ashes after staff found in them in a U-Haul truck.
By Sara Machi
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHICAGO (WBBM) – A Chicago woman was surprised to learn the ashes of her late sister somehow ended up in the back of a U-Haul truck.

Laura Rodriguez, the youngest of a family with 11 siblings, died in December 2021.

The family gave her ashes to the boyfriend who had taken care of her while she battled cancer.

However, Rodriguez’s family members had no idea her ashes had gone missing.

Maria Gaude, Rodriguez’s sister, said the ashes somehow ended up in the back of a U-Haul.

Upon discovering the ashes, U-Haul staff set out to find the family.

“They asked me first if I was a relative of Laura’s, and I said, ‘Yes, I am.’ And then they just told me the strangest thing that don’t make no sense,” Gaude said. “That my sister’s ashes were on some U-Haul truck. And I’m like, ‘Oh my god.”

A U-Haul employee said Rodriguez’s boyfriend was there early on Friday to claim the ashes. However, he was in so much distress, he reportedly suffered a cardiac episode and was taken to the hospital by first responders.

Gaude said she hopes the man she trusted with her sister’s ashes is OK and will reach out to her.

Copyright 2023 WBBM via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

