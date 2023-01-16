Barberton mother missing for nearly a month found alive in Tennessee, police say

JACKSON, Tennessee (WOIO) - Barberton police on Sunday said the 25-year-old mother missing for nearly a month was found safe in Tennessee.

Officials said Mariana Spaulding, 25, was found in the city of Jackson, according to a department press release.

Spaulding went missing from her Magnolia Drive home on Dec. 17, according to previous reports.

Police confirmed Spaulding is alive and “living out of her car,” adding that her family has been notified.

“The Barberton Police Department would like to thank the Jackson TN Police Department as well as all other law enforcement agencies who assisted in the investigation,” the department said in a comment.

Her family previously said she vanished without a trace. Spaulding’s mother, Lavina Black, previously told 19 News her disappearance was “abnormal.”

“She always kept in contact with family and friends,” Black previously said. “Even if she needed time for herself, she always kept in contact.”

