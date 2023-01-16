2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Military Greetings
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Barberton mother missing for nearly a month found alive in Tennessee, police say

Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers
By Michelle Nicks (WOIO)
Published: Jan. 15, 2023 at 7:25 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Tennessee (WOIO) - Barberton police on Sunday said the 25-year-old mother missing for nearly a month was found safe in Tennessee.

Officials said Mariana Spaulding, 25, was found in the city of Jackson, according to a department press release.

Spaulding went missing from her Magnolia Drive home on Dec. 17, according to previous reports.

RELATED: Family of Barberton mother missing for nearly a month desperate for answers

Police confirmed Spaulding is alive and “living out of her car,” adding that her family has been notified.

“The Barberton Police Department would like to thank the Jackson TN Police Department as well as all other law enforcement agencies who assisted in the investigation,” the department said in a comment.

Her family previously said she vanished without a trace. Spaulding’s mother, Lavina Black, previously told 19 News her disappearance was “abnormal.”

“She always kept in contact with family and friends,” Black previously said. “Even if she needed time for herself, she always kept in contact.”

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ohio Turnpike crash on Dec. 23, 2022
At least 4 dead, multiple injured in 50-car pileup crash on Ohio Turnpike
Authorities in Northeast Ohio located and arrested the protagonist from the 1966 holiday...
Authorities in Northeast Ohio arrest ‘The Grinch’
Robby Nelson (Source: U.S. Marshals)
U.S. Marshals offer reward for help catching accused Cleveland drug dealer
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
2 people shot at store on Cleveland’s West Side
Officers later located the suspect, Bethel M. Bekele, 27, on the 100 block of South Fifth...
Dollar Tree employee murdered with machete, identities of suspect, victim released

Latest News

Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Police: Cleveland Browns QB Deshaun Watson’s truck stolen in North Olmsted
Sheriff’s Deputies asked for the community’s help in finding a missing teenage girl after...
Police: Teen girl missing after leaving home in Stark County
5 people shot in Cleveland’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood, police say
4th victim dies following shooting on Cleveland’s West Side, suspect charged
Fire at Pike County Detention Center
1 child injured, multiple pets killed in Medina County house fire