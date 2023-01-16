2 Strong 4 Bullies
Breaking the color barrier: Tucker family featured in CBS Sports report

By 19 News Digital Team
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 6:43 PM EST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News own’ Tiffani Tucker and her family were featured Monday afternoon in a CBS Sports report on breaking the color barrier.

The story details the legacy of Tiffani’s father, Sebron “Ed” Tucker, who was the first Black student-athlete at Stanford University.

Her nephew, Chase Tucker, is now a guard for the George Mason University men’s basketball team.

The profile aired during halftime for George Mason’s basketball game against George Washington University.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

