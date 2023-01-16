Breaking the color barrier: Tucker family featured in CBS Sports report

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - 19 News own’ Tiffani Tucker and her family were featured Monday afternoon in a CBS Sports report on breaking the color barrier.

The story details the legacy of Tiffani’s father, Sebron “Ed” Tucker, who was the first Black student-athlete at Stanford University.

Her nephew, Chase Tucker, is now a guard for the George Mason University men’s basketball team.

The profile aired during halftime for George Mason’s basketball game against George Washington University.

Sebron “Ed” Tucker, grandfather of Chase Tucker, broke the color barrier at Stanford University as the school’s first Black student-athlete.



The @MasonMBB guard sat down to speak about his grandfather’s legacy and why he is inspired to complete his college degree. pic.twitter.com/bdxi4KtKfP — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) January 16, 2023

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.