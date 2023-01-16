Cavaliers pull away late from Pelicans

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell was missing for most of Monday’s game with a groin strain, but Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen had it covered for the Cavaliers.

Garland and Allen each had 12 points in the 4th quarter as Cleveland pulled away for a 113-103 win over New Orleans at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Garland’s 30 total points led all scorers. Allen had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Garland also had 11 assists.

GARLAND IS THE BEST POINT GUARD IN THE HISTORY OF THE NBA — Jacob 🏀⭕ (@SexIandCAVS) January 16, 2023

Canton native C.J. McCollum paced the Pelicans with 25.

The Cavs also had a 43-28 rebounding advantage.

The win was Cleveland’s first home game after a 2-3 road trip out west.

The Cavs now have 3 days off before a tough back-to-back Friday/Saturday against Golden State and Milwaukee.

