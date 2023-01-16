2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cavaliers pull away late from Pelicans

Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen plays against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas...
Cleveland Cavaliers center Jarrett Allen plays against New Orleans Pelicans center Jonas Valanciunas (17) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jan. 16, 2023 at 5:27 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell was missing for most of Monday’s game with a groin strain, but Darius Garland and Jarrett Allen had it covered for the Cavaliers.

Garland and Allen each had 12 points in the 4th quarter as Cleveland pulled away for a 113-103 win over New Orleans at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Garland’s 30 total points led all scorers. Allen had 24 points and 11 rebounds. Garland also had 11 assists.

Canton native C.J. McCollum paced the Pelicans with 25.

The Cavs also had a 43-28 rebounding advantage.

The win was Cleveland’s first home game after a 2-3 road trip out west.

The Cavs now have 3 days off before a tough back-to-back Friday/Saturday against Golden State and Milwaukee.

